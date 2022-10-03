Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$5.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TSE TCW opened at C$2.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.50 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

