Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.57

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,608,000 after purchasing an additional 192,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,551,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.