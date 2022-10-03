Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Traton stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.