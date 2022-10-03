TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 317,426 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.00.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 61.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

