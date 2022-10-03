Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.13. 1,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,708. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

