Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 226,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 172,702 call options.

Shares of SLV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 2,684,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,935,113. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 393,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

