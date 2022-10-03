Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.51.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

