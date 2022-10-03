TokenSwap Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $3,598.01 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

