Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at MKM Partners

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.