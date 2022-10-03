Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Raised by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,571 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up 4.7% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.60% of Thomson Reuters worth $303,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.79. 39,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

