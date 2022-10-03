Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 347,607 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,607 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of Loews worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $885,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Loews by 25.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Loews by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of L traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,012. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

