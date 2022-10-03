Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 15,414 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.66% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $77,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,839. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

