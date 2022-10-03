Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,483 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $73,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

