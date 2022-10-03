Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,075 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Organon & Co. worth $50,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. 46,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,718. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

