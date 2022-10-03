Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,193 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $64,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after buying an additional 500,599 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.9 %

ABC traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,159. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

