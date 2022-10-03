Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $52.36 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,179 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $52,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

PHG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

