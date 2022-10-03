Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.94% of United States Steel worth $43,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,033. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

