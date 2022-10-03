Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 548,565 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 371.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,920,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after buying an additional 122,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $60.23. 84,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

