TheStreet Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Stoneridge Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
