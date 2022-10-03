TheStreet Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,915 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,454 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

