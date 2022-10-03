The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,089 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.23% of Williams Companies worth $88,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 168,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

