The Tokenized Bitcoin Price Down 6% This Week (imBTC)

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $19,649.23 or 1.00971093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Tokenized Bitcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,076 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenlon. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Tokenized Bitcoin is tokenlon.im/imBTC.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Tokenized Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.