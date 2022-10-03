The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,119 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.17% of Mosaic worth $29,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $49.05. 175,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

