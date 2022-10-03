The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.