The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.51. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

