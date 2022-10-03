The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

IVZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,567. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

