The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

BAS stock opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

