The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,893. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.91 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

