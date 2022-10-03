The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.94. 14,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $262.91 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

