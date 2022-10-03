The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.15

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON BUT traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 932 ($11.26). 34,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The company has a market capitalization of £397.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 994.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 996.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 899.66 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($13.77).

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp acquired 104 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £999.44 ($1,207.64).

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.