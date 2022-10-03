The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Aaron’s Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 853,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. Aaron’s has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.