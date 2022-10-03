Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.62.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. Tesla has a 1 year low of $206.86 and a 1 year high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,199,130. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 47.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 301,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

