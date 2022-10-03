Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Teradyne by 295.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. 28,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,112. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

