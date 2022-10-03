Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE TS opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 132,629 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

