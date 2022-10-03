Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $27.80. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 25,653 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.
Tenaris Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
