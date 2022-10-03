Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $27.80. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 25,653 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

