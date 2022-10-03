TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.55.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of C$38.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.26 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

