Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.44. 22,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,686. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

