Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,466. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

