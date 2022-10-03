Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.54. The company had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.63.

