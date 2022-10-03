Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,347.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

