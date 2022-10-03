Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,134. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

