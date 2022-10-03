Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
