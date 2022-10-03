Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 12,483,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

