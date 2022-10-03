Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.04. 12,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,980. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

