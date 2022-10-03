Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,922 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

AMD stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.16. 1,084,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,057,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

