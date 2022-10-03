TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$69,648.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48.

TC Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

TSE TRP traded up C$2.03 on Monday, reaching C$57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,225. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.15. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$55.60 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.32.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

