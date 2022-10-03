Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 203,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

