Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $34.72 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,724,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 285,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,610. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

