Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.54. Talos Energy shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 4,904 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

