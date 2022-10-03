TABANK Price Tops $0.0100 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. TABANK has a market capitalization of $360,013.51 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABANK coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TABANK has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00796599 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TABANK Coin Profile

TABANK (CRYPTO:TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABANK

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

