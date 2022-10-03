Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $308.80 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

